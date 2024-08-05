Source: Where is my truck, Macheso asks Machakaire –Newsday Zimbabwe

Macheso popped the question as he released his latest album Kupa Kuturika at Alex Sports Club in Harare.

SUNGURA ace Alick Macheso in the early hours of Saturday morning pulled a fast one on Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training minister Tino Machakaire, as he asked him what had happened to a haulage truck he promised him almost two years ago.

Macheso blindsided Machakaire, after the minister had just gifted the godfather of sungura with US$10 000, half for himself and the other for the band.

“I have come from far promoting him. I am a businessman. He is my best man, I love you. Mai Shero, Baba Shero, I love you. So all Baba Shero fans, let us show everyone that we are a team. Let us switch on our [mobile phone] torches and salute Baba Shero,” said Machakaire before pulling out a wad of US dollar notes, which he handed over to Macheso’s management.

Machakaire then held the microphone close to Macheso’s mouth, who took the opportunity and went for broke: “Pano apa ndangopiwa mathousand asi vakandivimbisa kuti rori riri munzira ririkuuya [Here I have just been given thousands [of US dollars], but he promised me a [haulage] truck?].”

The minister rushed to cover up: “Vanonyora musanyore zvekunyepa, Baba Shero ishamwari yangu. Rori ravo ririkuuya asi handisi kutaura pano apa. [Journalists, don’t write lies. Baba Shero is my friend. His truck is on its way, but I don’t mean right here.”

In December 2022, Machakaire, then Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy minister promised Macheso a haulage truck after a dazzling performance by the veteran musician.

Macheso was performing at the Hwedza Arts Festival, where he reportedly impressed Machakaire into gifting him the said truck.

The event was also graced by artistes from across the country including Mark Ngwazi, DT Bio Mudimba, Peter Moyo, Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo and Baba Harare.

Others included Sandra Ndebele, Mambo Dhuterere and Killer T and entertainment promoters DJs Fantan and Levels.

Macheso’s discography has albums that include Magariro (1998), Vakiridzo (1999), Simbaradzo (2000), Zvakanaka Zvakadaro (2001), Zvido Zvenyu Kunyanya (2003), Vapupuri Pupurai (2005), Ndezvashe-Eh (2007), Zvinoda Kutendwa (2010), Kwatakabva Mitunhu (2012), Tsoka Dzerwendo (2016), Dzinosvika Kure (2018), Zuro Ndizuro (single, 2020), Tinosvitswa Nashee (2022) as well as the new album Kupa Kuturika.

It was a contest of gifts as other prominent people such as Panjap owner Brighton Ushendibaba took Macheso’s dancers by surprise, gifting them thousands of US dollars on stage, turning the night into a “who is who” extravaganza.