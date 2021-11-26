Source: Whitecliff residents urge government to compensate Pfugari – The Zimbabwe Independent

Whitecliff residents have begged government to resume negotiations and compensate Pfugari Properties to save them from imminent eviction.

Government illegally settled people on Pfugari’s land and promised to compensate the land owners but authorities have stalled negotiations forcing the company to implement an eviction court order.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga promised the electorate in Whitecliff that government will compensate the land owner amid cheers and ululations.

“We are going to negotiate with the owners of the land and no one is going to be evicted; government will compensate Pfugari Properties,” said Chiwenga.