Who will be the champions of the Australian League-A 2022/2023: a preview

The League A regular season is coming to an end and in less than a month the six strongest teams will play in the playoffs. The clubs that take the first and second places will go straight to the semi-finals, and the teams from the third to the sixth line will play in the quarter-finals.

Bookmakers believe that the top four favourites to win this tournament are: Melbourne City, Adelaide United, Western Sydney Wanderers and Central Coast Mariners. Having studied in detail the form of each of these clubs, it is more likely to predict who will become the champion of the elite Australian football championship.

Melbourne City

The Citizens looked great in the current regular season and, after 22 games played, they topped the standings. At the same time, the second Adelaide United is the brainchild of City Football Group and Holding M.S. Australia” was ahead by five credit points. Having won in 13 fights and 6 times painted the world wards Rado Vidosic lost three times. The defeated team was Sydney, Melbourne Victory and Adelaide United. All three defeats were away. It should also be noted that the “blue” had the best attack in the championship, scoring an average of more than two goals per game.

Melbourne City will certainly start in the playoffs right from the semi-finals. So the players of the “townspeople” will have time to relax and prepare for the battle with opponents that are less formidable in the game plan this season. The selection of players from the inhabitants of “AAMI Park” is good, so the team’s chances of winning the tournament are quite good.

Adelaide United

The “Reds” looked good this season and after 22 confrontations they were on the second line in the table. Five points behind league leader Melbourne City, the Adelaide team was six points ahead of third Central Coast Mariners and fourth Western Sydney Wanderers. Having won in 11 games and tied 7 times, the brainchild of Gregg Griffin failed four times. At the same time, from January to April 2023, Craig Goodwin and partners lost only once, losing on the road to the “seamen” from Gosford.

Karl Wirth’s guys look good in terms of play, although the team had one of the worst defenses in the top six. If Adelaide United remains in the top two, then the chances of reaching the final and winning the trophy against the Reds will be quite good.

Western Sydney Wanderers

The Red-Black-Whites were not very stable in the regular season, but they had the best defense in the championship and after 22 matches they were fourth in the tournament. Yielding in additional indicators to the third Central Coast Mariners, the Wanderers were only three points ahead of the fifth Wellington Phoenix. Having lost six times and drawn seven times, the brainchild of Paul Lederer won nine victories. Mark Rudan’s guys had good chances for the playoffs by the end of the regular championship, but it is necessary to start from the 1/4 finals.

Western Sydney Wanderers won the regular season in 2013 and won the AFC Champions League in 2014. At the same time, the “wanderers” never won the gold medals of the championship. This season, the Red-Black-Whites will try to win the first League A trophy in the club’s history, but it will be extremely difficult to do so.

Central Coast Mariners

The Mariners, after several unsuccessful seasons, finally made their way into the battles for the relegation. At least by the 22nd round, Nick Montgomery’s wards were in the top three. Yielding six points to the second Adelaide United, the “coast” was ahead of Western Sydney Wanderers in additional indicators. Possessing one of the strongest attacks in the league, the Yellow-Blues did not perform well in defense. The club from Gosford will make every effort to get the league title for the second time in history. But this will be very difficult to do.

The Central Coast Mariners had the most losses in the top five with eight. At the same time, the “sailors” lost equally at home and away. Given the instability of the “coast”, it is hardly to be expected that the team from Gosford will get gold medals.

Our forecast

Central Coast Mariners and Western Sydney Wanderers are not very stable and it is unlikely that these teams will be able to aim for the championship. Most likely, the struggle for "gold" will unleash between Adelaide United and Melbourne City. The "Citizens" in terms of play look better than the "Reds" and it is the Melbourne club that is the most logical contender for the "gold" according to experts and bookmakers.