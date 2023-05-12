Source: Why Zimbabwe’s Launch Of Gold-Backed Digital Currency Has Sparked Fears Among Economists

The Zimbabwe dollar is currently trading at more than $2,000 for $1 US in the black market“The reality is that while the gold-backed digital coins are good, they … cater to the rich and are exclusionary,” The economist also tweeted yesterday, mentioning that Zimbabwe ranks the lowest out of 62 nations in investment attractiveness Holders of physical gold coins, at their discretion, will be able to exchange or convert, through the banking system… into gold-backed digital tokens2008: 100 trillion dollar banknote was released by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) during the crisis peak of Zimbabwe’s massive hyperinflation