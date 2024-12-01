Source: Wife faces murder for striking husband with pot, burning log in domestic row – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – A 24-year-old Silobela woman faces murder after she allegedly struck her husband with a pot on the head further attacking him with a burning log during an ill-fated domestic dispute.

The incident was confirmed by police via the law enforcement organisation’s official social media handles.

According to the statement, “police in Kwekwe arrested Liona Mbulawa, 24, in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Makande Village, Malisa, Silobela on 27 November 2024 in which her husband Brighton Dube, 29, died.

“The suspect hit the victim with a pot on the head before striking him with burning log, several times all over the body, after a domestic dispute.”

The incident happened just as the nation observes the annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence.