Source: SA extends validity of Zim Exemption Permits by one year – #Asakhe – CITE

South Africa’s Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, announced on Friday the extension of the validity ofthe Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) until 28 November 2025, providing ZEP holders with the security and clarity they need.

This move also allows time for the required consultations and legal processes to unfold.

The decision by Schreiber follows a directive from the Gauteng High Court requiring the Minister to consult with affected ZEP holders and stakeholders regarding the future of the permit programme

The Zimbabwean Exemption Permit was initially introduced to allow Zimbabwean nationals living in South Africa to regularise their stay.

However, the future of the programme has been under scrutiny, with ongoing debates on whether it should be extended or phased out.

“I, Dr L. A. Schreiber, MP, Minister of Home Affairs, with the powers bestowed upon me in terms of section 31(2)(b) of the Immigration Act, (“Immigration Act”) have decided to extend the validity of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (“ZEP”) until 28 November 2025 in order for me to fulfill the duty placed on me by the Gauteng High Court to consult the affected ZEP holders and all other stakeholders on the future of the current dispensation,” Schreiber said in a statement issued by the Department of Home Affairs on November 28, 2024.

The Home Affairs minister said the extension would provide the necessary time for consultation and allow the reactivation of the Immigration Advisory Board (IAB).

“The first task of the IAB will be to consider, advise, and enable the steps required for compliance with the Order of the High Court on the future of the ZEP,” Schreiber stated.

The extension comes with several key provisions to provide fair treatment for ZEP holders during the transition period in accordance with the Immigration Act, read together with the Immigration Regulations, 2014.

These include:

1. Validity of Existing Permits where all existing ZEPs will remain valid for the next 12 months, making sure permit holders will not face deportation or arrest for not having a valid exemption certificate during this period.

2. No Deportation: ZEP holders will not be detained, deported, or ordered to depart South Africa solely based on the validity of their permits, as long as they are otherwise complying with the Immigration Act.

3. Ease of Entry and Exit: ZEP holders will be permitted to enter and exit South Africa, provided they meet all other requirements for entry, except for the possession of a valid visa.

4. Visa Applications: ZEP holders will not be required to produce a valid exemption certificate, visa, or authorisation letter when applying for temporary visas or permits.

Minister Schreiber highlighted the importance of allowing a fair process for all affected individuals, noting it provides ZEP holders with the security and clarity they need, while also allowing time for the required consultations and legal processes to unfold.

The Home Affairs Ministry has directed any queries related to the directive to be sent to its contact center for further assistance.

The extension of the ZEP is seen as a temporary but critical measure in addressing the challenging situation facing Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa, offering a reprieve for the one-year period while consultations on the future of the programme continue.

For more information, ZEP holders are encouraged to contact the Department of Home Affairs at hacc@dha.gov.za.

On 1 December 2023, former Minister of Home Affairs (Minister), Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, announced his decision to grant an exemption to foreign nationals in possession of either a ZEP or a Lesotho Exemption Permit (LEP).

In terms of the announcement, the Minister extended the validity of ZEPs and LEPs for an additional period of 12 months, that was from 29 November 2023 to 29 November 2024, which decision was gazetted on 4 December 2023.

The purpose of this extension was to allow holders of a ZEP or LEP an opportunity to apply for a new exemption permit that would be issued with an expiry date of 29 November 2025.

All ZEP and LEP holders were accordingly allowed to continue working and residing in South Africa until at least 29 November 2024, unless they obtain new exemption permits that will allow them to reside and work in South Africa as if they were permanent residents until 29 November 2025.