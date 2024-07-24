Source: Willowton to unveil US$7m margarine plant –Newsday Zimbabwe

Willowton Group Zimbabwe Gaurav Bhansali

Mutare-based edible oil and soap producer, Willowton, is set to commission a new margarine plant, marking a significant step in the company’s ongoing expansion efforts.

Head of Finance and Commercial at Willowton Group Zimbabwe Gaurav Bhansali said the new plant was currently undergoing test runs and would have a production capacity of 1 500 tonnes of margarine per month starting in September.

He said Willowton, known for its D’lite and Sun cooking oil brands, Brite Lite soap, and Sona bathing soap, was adding margarine to its product line.

“We started this margarine project a year and a half ago, investing between US$6 million and US$7 million. The plant’s capacity is 1 500 tonnes per month. We will introduce the D’lite and Romi brands.

“We are already exporting bathing soap and are exploring regional markets for margarine. We see significant business opportunities, especially in countries like Zambia, Mozambique and Malawi,” Bhansali said.

He said Willowton was also expanding its production capacity for cooking oil and soap.

“The company’s D’lite cooking oil, one of its best-selling brands, has a production capacity of 6 000 tonnes per month. The combined cost of the cooking oil refinery and the soap plants is approximately US$25 million.

“We produce Sona bathing soap with a capacity of 1 000 tonnes per month, operating at about 85% capacity utilisation. We export to regional countries like Zambia and Malawi, which account for 30% of our bath soap sales.

“Additionally, we export 500 tonnes of bathing soap raw materials monthly. Our laundry bar plant, with a capacity of 2 400 tonnes, is also running at 85% capacity utilisation, following a 30% increase in capacity at the beginning of 2023.”

Willowton is among several Manicaland province-based firms aiming to leverage on the Sadc Industrialisation Week to boost exports and market their products.

“We see great potential to expand our market and have increased our export volumes over the past two years. The Sadc Industrialisation Week offers a fantastic opportunity for Zimbabwean companies to showcase and enhance their export capacities.

“We are confident in the current economic environment and government policies, which is why we are expanding and growing our business in Zimbabwe,” he said.

The Sadc Industrialisation Week will take place from July 28 to August 2 at the Harare International Conference Centre.

This event promises to be a significant opportunity for local businesses to connect with regional partners and explore new markets, furthering Zimbabwe’s industrial and economic growth.