Source: War collaborators to get medals: Govt –Newsday Zimbabwe

The government is set to reward war veterans and collaborators for their role during Zimbabwe’s war for independence.

Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet Lovemore Matuke told Senators last week that government’s aim was to prioritise the war vets’ concerns.

He said this year Heroes Day celebrations to be held next month will be conducted in a different way compared to previous years where only ex-combatants received medals.

“This year we expect that indeed we will have a very huge figure and from next year, we expect the war collaborators to also be awarded with medals,” Matuke said.

He said the Ministers of State in Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces would be issuing certificates of appreciation to war veterans who have not been honoured.

“All the ministers of State in the 10 provinces will be issuing certificates of appreciation for the role played by the war collaborators as well as other comrades who were not rewarded when the process was done,” he said.

The government is set to register all the war veterans in preparation for the packages to assist them.

“After that, since we now have the register of all of them, government will then come up with a package to assist them, taking into cognisance availability of resources,” he said.

Matuke said the government would look after the shrines set up to honour heroes of the liberation struggle after President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited some of the areas such as Kangoma in Gutu, Masvingo province.

“The President started with earlier battles such as Phuphu where he visited and showed appreciation of people who fought in that war and ensure that they are given the necessary appreciation.

“If you also look at Kangoma in Gutu, Masvingo, the President also went to that area and paid homage to those people who lost their lives as they fought in the liberation struggle” he said.