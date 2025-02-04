Source: Wolves sign Munetsi and Djiga on deadline day –Newsday Zimbabwe

Nasser Djiga (left) and Marshall Munetsi (right) are Wolves’ second and third signings of the January transfer window

Wolves have completed the double signing of Red Star Belgrade defender Nasser Djiga and Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi on deadline day.

Both have signed permanent deals and join defender Emmanuel Agbadou, who also came from Reims, in moving to the club in the January window.

Burkina Faso international Djiga, 22, has made 27 appearances for Red Star Belgrade this season, including all eight games in the Champions League group stage.

Zimbabwe international Munetsi, 28, has been limited to just two appearances in the French Cup for Reims this season.

Djiga has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Molineux, and Munetsi a three-and-a-half-year deal until 2029. Both have options for another 12 months.

Chairman Jeff Shi said: “It was important that we supported [manager] Vitor [Pereira] this window and this signing is a strong investment for the club, with Nasser having great potential, and we’re looking forward to seeing him develop under our coaching staff.”

Shi added that Wolves staff travelled to France to complete the signing of Munetsi.

“We’re pleased to bring an experienced player into the group at an important time of the season,” he added.

Wolves are currently 17th in the Premier League, two points clear of the relegation zone.