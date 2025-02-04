Source: Kadirire plots to empower churches –Newsday Zimbabwe

Kadirire is the founder of Ropafadzo Creative Network, a pioneering Christian media brand dedicated to empowering churches and organisations to effectively leverage on media for kingdom impact.

TOP graphic designer Ropafadzo Kadirire said his Media Ministry Creative Talk Seminar slated for February 21 at Blissful Studio in Harare is a groundbreaking event designed to equip pastors and media personnel with skills to advance the gospel through effective media utilisation.

“We are doing great, we also need to, however, be innovative in our approach. The aim is not to compete with the church nexdoor but to beat the circular algorithm in terms of consistency, relevance and quality control,” he told NewsDay Life & Style.

“This February, we anticipate lively discussions and insightful presentations on topics such as building a mega church, youth church engagement, media ministry best practices and videography techniques.”

Kadirire said his Ropafadzo Creative Network was committed to serving and empowering local churches and organisations and its focus is on building capacity and providing resources for effective media ministry, rather than seeking external validation or comparison.

As a brand ambassador, Ropafadzo collaborates with various organisations to further the kingdom’s message.

“We’re thrilled to host the Media Ministry Creative Talk Seminar in Harare and look forward to connecting with like-minded individuals passionate about advancing the gospel through effective media ministry,” Kadirire said.