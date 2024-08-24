Source: Woman demanding unpaid wages gives HR boss a fright after turning up to work with tortoise – Zimbabwe News Now

HARARE – A woman has been fined by a court after turning up at work with a tortoise which she used to threaten the human resources manager over unpaid wages.

Sithembiso Budzirikawa, 58, told the manager that she would use the tortoise which was covered in red floor polish and had needles and a red cloth to get her money, the Harare Magistrates Court heard.

When police were called, Budzirikawa failed to produce a permit allowing her to move the tortoise from its habitat and she was arrested.

Police investigations revealed that Budzirikawa picked up the tortoise from Chabwino Farm in Goromonzi before taking it to her workplace on August 21 where she planned to threaten the human resources manager with witchcraft in the hope the company would quickly pay her dues.

She was charged under the Wildlife Act.

A Harare magistrate on Thursday sentenced her to pay a fine of US$300, or alternatively to spend three months in jail.