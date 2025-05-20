Source: Woman doing community service for forging O-Level certificate – herald

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

A Harare woman has been sentenced to 210 hours of community service after being convicted of forging an Ordinary Level certificate to gain admission into a nursing programme at Chitungwiza General Hospital.

Tendai Florence Muroiwa (29) from Greendale was found guilty of violating Section 35 of the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) Act.

Initially sentenced to 12 months in prison by Magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo, three months were suspended on the condition that she does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. The remaining nine months were suspended in exchange for completing community service at Greendale Clinic.

The forged certificate, which was forfeited to the State, bore serial number 4249252. ZIMSEC officials discovered discrepancies when Muroiwa sought verification on May 13.

Investigations revealed that the certificate originally belonged to an individual named Keith Ndoro.

Further checks confirmed that Muroiwa had not taken the November 2015 exams at Mufakose 1 High School.

Muroiwa was arrested on the same day and admitted her offence in court. The decision to impose community service instead of jail time took into account her remorse and her responsibilities as a single mother of two young children.