Source: Zim calls for action against Israel occupation – herald

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

CIVIC groups, diplomats and community leaders gathered at the Embassy of Palestine in Harare recently to commemorate Al Nakba Day, calling for action against the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

The event marked 77 years since the mass displacement of Palestinians in 1948.

The gathering featured strong condemnations of the war in Gaza and emphasised the need for solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Mr Henry Bhalakazi, speaking for the Zimbabwe Palestine Solidarity Council, said “the Nakba never ended”.

“It continues through forced displacements, bombings, and apartheid practices,” he said.

He highlighted the recent escalation of violence, adding that over 66 000 children in Gaza are suffering from severe malnutrition, describing it as genocide.

Mr Bhalakazi criticised the international community for its silence and complicity.

“Western governments send weapons, not food. The United Nations issues statements but takes no action.”

Mr Vivo Chikanda from the Zimbabwe Institute of Diplomacy called for international intervention to save the people of Palestine.

“We oppose further occupation and apartheid in Gaza. There can be no justice in the world if the people of Palestine are not free. Why should Palestine pay for the Holocaust committed by Europe?”

Mrs Sylvia Marowa, representing the World Day of Prayer for Palestine, condemned the war and expressed solidarity with Palestinian women and children.

“What is happening in Gaza is genocide, and we must speak out.”

Ms Pamela Gwanzura from the Women Writers Support Network weighed in saying: “We believe that the pain will end. Every Palestinian woman deserves to live without fear. We are with you.”

Veteran journalist Tommy Sithole shared his experiences, saying, he had been to Gaza three times. “It is one of the most densely populated places on earth. Every bombing kills people. These are not local Israelis; they are settlers from Europe. It is hard to understand how those once persecuted can become the persecutors.”

Mr Henry Ngara from Shoulder to Shoulder with Palestine called for genuine solidarity with the people of Pelestine.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with Palestine until freedom is no longer a dream,” he said.

Palestinian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri praised Zimbabwe’s unwavering support.

“Zimbabwe has passed the test of principles. While many countries are silent, Zimbabwe continues to act. We are proud of our strong bilateral relationship and grateful for today’s show of solidarity,” he said.

Al Nakba Day commemorates the forced displacement of over 750 000 Palestinians during the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948.

This year’s event in Harare coincided with increased global focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and growing calls for accountability and action.