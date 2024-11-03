Woman jailed four years for fraud 

Betty Makura appeared before Harare magistrate Rufaro Panavanhu who suspended one year on condition that she restitutes the complainant US$40 000

A 46-year-old Harare woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for duping a local company director of US$40 000 in botched residential stands deal.

Prosecutors said sometime in August 2019, Makura placed an advert in the media purporting that she was selling residential stands in Greendale, Harare.

The complainant Matina Mafara who was working in the Democratic Republic of Congo got interested and travelled to Zimbabwe and engaged his agent Revai Hamadziripi.

Sometime in December 2019, Mafara met Makura and gave her US$40 00000 towards the purchase of the stand.

The crime came to light in January 2020 when Mafara’s agent was  advised that the title deed that had been produced by Makura was fake.

