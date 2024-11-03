Source: Bank manager accused of stealing depositors’ funds – The Standard

A CABS Highlands branch manager appeared in court last week on charges of dipping his fingers into clients’ accounts.

Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi heard that Raymond Chikonyora allegedly first transferred US$3,850 into his account without management approval.

Chikonyora credited his own account with $1 005 and $1 000 between September 9 and 20, and another $1,000 on October 24, all without authorisation.

The funds were withdrawn from various CABS ATMs.

The offences were discovered on October 28, 2024, during account reconciliation by management.

A report was made leading to his arrest.

Investigations showed that Chikonyora stole a total of US$9 915 from his employer.

He is back in court this week.