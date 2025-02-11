Source: Woman loses ZAR78k in vehicle registration scam -Newsday Zimbabwe

Bekithemba Muzenda of Beitbridge was arraigned before the Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera on Saturday facing a fraud charge.

HARARE, Feb 11 (NewsDayLive) – A 24-year-old man appeared in court for allegedly defrauding a local woman of ZAR78 200 in a botched vehicle registration deal.

He was remanded in custody to Wednesday pending continuation of his bail consideration.

Prosecutor Dzidzai Josiah told the court that Muzenda misrepresented to Kelvin Chikomo, a 38-year-old resident of Kuwadzana 1, that he could facilitate the clearance and registration of her Toyota Land Cruiser in Zimbabwe.

Resultantly, Chikomo allegedly handed over ZAR78 200 to Muzenda who assured her that the process would be completed within three days but failed to deliver during the agreed period.

Chikomo later filed a police report, leading to Muzenda’s arrest.