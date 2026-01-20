Source: Woman, two children rescued after being marooned on Ruya River – herald

Fungai Lupande

Mashonaland Central Bureau

A 24-year-old woman and her two children narrowly escaped death recently after they were trapped by rising waters along the Ruya River while panning for gold in Mt Darwin.

Faith Chasarama and her children, Kupakwashe (9) and nine-month-old Kudakwashe, were marooned after sudden flooding resulted in water cutting off their escape route.

The family initially sought refuge on a stone that the rising water had not yet submerged before moving to a nearby tree, where they spent the night exposed to bad weather as water levels continued to rise.

They were rescued early the following morning by the Zimbabwe Republic Police Sub Aqua Unit, with assistance from the Zimbabwe National Army.

Following their rescue, the family were taken to Karanda Hospital, where they received medical attention and were reported to be in stable condition.

In the wake of the incident, the Provincial Civil Protection Unit has renewed calls for heightened preparedness as the province continues to experience torrential rains.

Provincial Civil Protection Committee Administrative Officer, Mrs Tanaka Chitindi, issued a stern warning to illegal gold panners operating along rivers, saying the activity poses serious risks to life, particularly during the rainy season.

She reminded communities that the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has imposed a ban on riverbank gold panning, urging people to comply with the law.

“As civil protection structures, we continue to sensitise communities on the dangers of operating along rivers or crossing flooded rivers during this period,” said Mrs Chitindi.

She said that plans are underway for the Sub Aqua Unit to be temporarily domiciled in the province, with flood-prone districts such as Muzarabani, Mbire and Rushinga being considered as possible bases.

Mrs Chitindi added that all district civil protection committees have been activated and are meeting weekly to review preparedness and response strategies.

“Communication systems have been put in place to respond to emergencies, and areas with poor network connectivity have been prioritised in our disaster management plans so that service providers can address these gaps,” she said.

She further noted that emergency resources, including tents and grain, have been pre-positioned at the Grain Marketing Board to assist affected communities if disasters occur.

Meanwhile, authorities are on high alert over rising water levels in Mbire District, where the Hunyani River has swollen due to inflows from upstream areas, including Harare, increasing the risk of flash floods.

Communities in flood-prone areas have been urged to remain vigilant and heed early warning messages issued by authorities.