Source: Days of bulding on wetlands over, EMA targets 250 000 ha restoration – herald

Theseus Shambare

THE era of illegal wetland developments by land barons and rogue developers is coming to an end as the Government seeks to protect ecologically sensitive wetlands while safeguarding homeseekers from risky and unsanitary settlements.

For the past weeks, the lives of residents living in houses built on wetlands in areas like Harare’s Glen View 7, Budiriro, Chitungwiza and Epworth have been at risk.

In some cases, buildings and gates were washed away during heavy rains, while some homes have no proper sewerage or water systems, posing serious risks of waterborne diseases and sanitary hazards.

Mary Chikomo, a resident of Glen View 7 extension, described the conditions that they are living under.

“When the rains came, water flooded our homes and washed away parts of our perimeter walls,” she said.

“We have no proper drainage and our boreholes might have been contaminated. We are stuck in these wetlands because we were made to believe that everything was lawful and would be sorted with the council.”

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has stepped up enforcement and launched a nationwide wetland restoration programme.

In 2026, the agency plans to rehabilitate 35 000 to 40 000 hectares of degraded wetlands, marking the first phase of a national target to restore 250 000 hectares by 2030.

In an interview, EMA spokesperson Mrs Amkela Sidange, said priority will be given to urban and peri-urban wetlands, headwater and riverine systems critical for water security and degraded Ramsar-classified and candidate sites.

“Wetlands are vital for groundwater recharge, flood control and climate resilience. Our message is clear: illegal activity in these ecologically sensitive areas will not be tolerated,” she said.

Mrs Sidange said the Government, through EMA, maintains a zero-tolerance stance towards unlawful development on wetlands, a position strengthened by the formal declaration of mapped wetlands as ecologically sensitive areas.

“All developments found to be in violation of Section 113 of the Environmental Management Act (Cap 20:27) are subjected to enforcement action, including stop-work orders, compliance notices, and where necessary, prosecutions,” she said.

“In 2025, EMA issued several stop-work orders across the country, particularly in urban and peri-urban areas, as part of intensified compliance inspections.

“In Harare Metropolitan Province alone, 28 orders were issued to stop illegal activities on wetlands, and five dockets were opened for some to appear before the courts.”

Validated wetland maps, now accessible through EMA offices and its website, are being used to guide spatial planning, resolve land disputes, and prevent further encroachment.

On “legacy developments” that began before EMA enforcement, Mrs Sidange said a case-by-case approach was being applied.

“Some permanent structures exist, and some people hold valid titles. We are conducting inspections and audits to assess ecological impacts,” she said.

“Where serious harm is evident, restoration or mitigation measures are enforced through Environmental Management Plans.”

City of Harare Chief Environmental Scientist, Mr Charles Mabika, also weighed in, noting that many settlements around wetlands are unplanned.

“This is one example of an unplanned settlement, especially around the island. So, the only way to sort out the problem around this place is to come out with the Amalinda Masterplan, which addresses the core issues, the drainage system, the water system and the sewerage system,” he said.

“This will help to address the problem currently faced by the residents of Glenview 7 extension. And this needs to be done in all affected areas.”

Building on the Victoria Falls Declaration adopted at COP15, EMA has set clear “Year 1” restoration priorities for 2026, including the rehabilitation of degraded urban wetlands, protection of Ramsar sites, and scaling up community-based restoration initiatives.

All provinces are expected to implement at least two priority projects, with active involvement of women, youth and indigenous and local communities central to the programme.

Despite erratic rainfall patterns during the recent holiday season, Mrs Sidange said, Zimbabwe’s surviving wetlands continue to perform vital ecosystem services, including groundwater recharge, flood mitigation and water purification, reinforcing the need for strict protection as part of the country’s climate adaptation strategy.