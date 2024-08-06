Woman’s warrant of arrest cancelled

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Prosper Dembedza, Herald Correspondent

HARARE magistrate Mrs Gamuchirai Gore has cancelled a warrant of arrest issued against Molly Albertinah Chirongoma (55) last week.

Chirongoma is facing charges of defeating the course of justice after ordering a witness to stop testifying in her friend’s case.

Magistrate Mrs Gore cancelled the warrant of arrest after it emerged that Chirongoma was not in wilful default. The matter was deferred to August 29 for trial.

The complainant in this matter is Kirk Worst, who is employed as a consultant and vehicle manager.

It is the State’s case that on April 10, at the Harare Magistrates Court, Chirongoma approached Worst, who was coming out of the court where he was a witness in a case between her friend, James Landon and Ronald Nyandoro.

The court heard that as Worst was walking on the court premises, Chirongoma started shouting at him, pointing at him with her finger and instructing him to stop witnessing the case.

It is the State’s case that Chirongoma was refrained from further insulting Worst by Mr Shadreck Mukumbi, a prison officer, who ordered her to stop shouting.

Chirongoma was subsequently called by Landon before she entered the car and went away.

A report was made to the police and investigations were carried out, leading to Chirongoma’s arrest.