Source: Mwadzura, Mudodo win 2024 Minerva Open
Fide masters Roy Mwadzura and Chola Musonda of Zambia are the winners of this year’s edition of the Minerva Open.
The players had 8 points out of 9 games played. They never lost any game drawing two games and winning 7 crucial games in a star-studded field which had International Masters from Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana. Zimbabwe had International Master Kudzanayi Mamombe, Gillain Bwalya represented Zambia, while Providence Oathlotse was Botswana’s representative. IM Gillian Bwalya missed the first round and eventually find wished with 6.5 points out of the 8 games he played.
The winners drew against each other in a thrilling game played in round 8 which Chola Musonda forced a draw by perpetual check. Their round nine games were not easy after their gruelling draw. Mwadzura faced compatriot Fide Master Zhemba Jemusse in a tight encounter which Mwadzura won and eventually won the tournament.Chola Musonda faced International Master Providence Oalthotse in a do or die encounter. FM Musonda won after a protracted struggle in a pulsating fashion which left onlookers shell_shocked. This meant that there was going to be a tie for the first position both Fide Masters finishing with 8/9.
In third place was FM Banele Mhango of South Africa who scored 7.5 points out of 9 games played. He defeated Shingirai Chiweshe in the final round to claim a third spot.
There was a tie on the fourth place with players who had 7 points and the pack included the following: Spencer Masango, IM Providence Oalthotse,Timothy Kabwe and Joseph Handiya both of Zambia, FM Jemusse Zhemba and Tapiwa Jele completed the list of players with 7 points tied on fourth place. Michael Kaoma, IM Gillian Bwalya, Emarald Mushore, FM Joseph Mwale of Malawi and Shingirai Chiweshe all had 6.5 points. IM Mamomnbe was the best over fifty player with 5.5 points. He defeated FM Joseph Mwale in one of his best games which he played at the tournament .
Meanwhile Refiloe Mudodo won the ladies section with a record 8.5 points out of nine games played. She forced a draw against Linda Shaba in a pulsating game which she played like an Engine. Her performance in this Minerva Open Was a top drawer performance, scintillating and mouth watering such that those who watched games online were really thrilled by her level of accuracy. In the final round she defeated Otimile Maya of Botswana in an interesting fashion with her King in the centre of the board.
A record 150 participants took part in this tournament.
International Arbiter Simbarashe Murimi was the Chief Arbiter deputized by FA Jarmil Ndoro. There were also some volunteer Arbiters who assisted in the smooth running of the tournament. The tournament was held at Joina City in the sixth floor from the 31st of July to the third of August 2024.
