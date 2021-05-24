Source: “Women, pray and intercede for Zimbabwe” -Min Mutsvangwa | The Herald

Minister Mutsvangwa

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has urged Zimbabwean women to continue praying for the healing and future of the nation.

Speaking at the launch of the 2021 bible reading marathon, Minister Mutsvangwa said as the nation comes together to rebuild the country, it was imperative to declare the word of God over it.

The marathon is held every year by the Operation Esther, a group of Christian women who dedicate one week to reading the bible and praying for the nation.

“It is important, particularly as women that we pray for the future of Zimbabwe, as mothers, daughters, and intercessors.

So, I thank you ladies for taking up this mantle.

“It is imperative that we continually pray for and declare the Word of God over this nation, particularly as we come together and rebuild it,” she said.