Source: Harava solar project to benefit the locals | The Herald

Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe

Ivan Zhakata recently in Seke

THE Harava Solar Project in Seke which is set to add 20 megawatts of electricity to the national grid should benefit the locals first before electricity is distributed across the country, Zanu PF Member of the House of National Assembly for Seke Constituency Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe has said.

The project is a brainchild of Chief Seke and in partnership with the Government to provide power.

Cde Kashambe said though the project has brought territorial integrity in Seke district, it should benefit the locals first before the power is disbursed into the national grid.

“This project we welcome it very much in Seke. It has brought with it a lot of employment because of its size and magnitude. It has also brought with it territorial integrity.

“It has given value to the constituency and also to the nation but our expectation as a constituency is to see only local people getting employment as well as good school being built around such a big project, good clinics or a hospital as well as lighting up more of our facilities here as Seke before we take our electricity somewhere else. We are talking of our clinic, hospitals, growth points and schools because school are now e-learning and that needs electricity,” he said.