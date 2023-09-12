Source: Women’s group squeals over Mohadi re-appointment -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (Walpe) has expressed disappointment over President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s decision to reappoint Kembo Mohadi as Vice-President.

Mohadi resigned from the position in a huff in 2021 after being involved in several embarrassing sex scandals.

In a statement yesterday, Walpe said Mohadi’s re-appointment was a travesty of justice.

“As a women’s rights organisation that advocates and fights for gender equality and an end to all forms of violence against women, Mr Mohadi’s re-appointment stinks in the face of justice for all survivors of sexual abuse by men. It is an indictment on the highest office of the land that women’s rights are of no importance,” the organisation said.

Walpe said the Vice-President’s office demanded the highest levels of integrity and moral probity by its occupants.

“Sexual abuse of women is a serious offence which should not be taken lightly, regardless of what position one holds in the country. While everyone is deemed innocent until proven guilty, the academy is of the assertion that Mohadi should not have been elevated back to the position of second citizen of the country until he was cleared of all the allegations levelled against him.

“That being said Walpe suggests that a woman be appointed as one of the Vice-Presidents in line with sections 17, 56 and 80 (of the Constitution) that allow for gender equality in all spheres. This will allow for women to also be included in all decision-making processes while also advocating for gender inclusive and responsive policies in the highest office.

Mohadi said he was resigning to save the image of the government following the “recurring disinformation” and virilisation of “my alleged immoral unions”, dispensed through “awkward slacktivism”.

Claiming innocence, Mohadi said he was a “victim of information distortion, voice cloning and sponsored spooking and political sabotage”.

Walpe said Mnangagwa must not take lightly issues of sexual abuse of women, regardless of who the perpetrator and called on Mohadi to step down until his alleged misdemeanours are cleared.