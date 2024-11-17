World Children’s Day: Young Voices Unite in Zimbabwe for Better Education in Africa

Simao, 17, steps off the bus with an air of excitement. The long journey from Mozambique melts away as he is greeted by the sound of children chatting and playing at the meeting centre in Victoria Falls. He wastes no time engaging in conversation with Ropafadzo, a Junior Councillor from Zimbabwe.

Their laughter is infectious, but Ropafadzo’s words leave a lasting impression. “Our classrooms need to be places where we feel excited to learn,” she says earnestly. “Many of us still face overcrowded classrooms, and sometimes there aren’t enough materials or teachers.”

Simao nods in agreement. Despite their different backgrounds, their challenges in accessing quality education are strikingly similar.

Both are here for the 2024 Regional World Children’s Day, which has brought together children from seven countries. It’s a unique opportunity for young minds to share experiences, voice their hopes, and find common ground. This year, Zimbabwe is hosting the 2024 Regional World Children’s Day commemorations in Victoria Falls from 15 to 17 November, with the participation of children of Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

For Simao and Ropafadzo, the message is clear: education must empower and inspire, no matter where you come from. As they talk, it’s easy to see how these connections can spark ideas that drive real change.

Perhaps their discussion centred on education is inspired by this year’s World Children’s Day theme. Aligned with the 2024 African Union Year of Education and reflecting the voices of children across the region, the 2024 Regional World Children’s Day is focused on education: Educate and Skill the African Child for Posterity.

Simao takes a moment to speak to UNICEF: “It is a privilege to learn and unlearn our biases, which we may ignore when in our bubble. Already, I am learning about the challenges and solutions some of my peers have as we navigate the ever-changing education ecosystem. We are the generation that had to adapt during COVID-19, learning from home and relying on our parents to invest in digital platforms. We must be better prepared for emergencies like that.”

Ropafadzo agrees, adding, “We ask for solutions, and that is not too much to ask for.”