WTO ready to offer Zim practical solutions 

Zimbabwe’s permanent representative to Geneva, Ambassador Stuart Comberbach, presents his credentials to World Trade Organisation director-general, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in Switzerland yesterday.

THE World Trade Organisation (WTO) has expressed its willingness to work with Zimbabwe in search of practical solutions to the multiple challenges that the world is confronted with.

This emerged when the newly inaugurated Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala received Letters of Credence from Ambassador Stuart Harold Comberbach, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Geneva.

In her welcome remarks to Ambassador Comberbach, Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who made history by becoming the first woman to lead the WTO, expressed her deep appreciation to President Mnangagwa for the unstinting support she got from Zimbabwe during her campaign to land the top post.

The meeting also discussed issues around escalating trade tensions and a rise in protectionism, the virtual standstill with regard to implementation of the Doha Development Agenda, and also efforts, by some, to move away from the concept of special and differential treatment for developing countries.

The meeting concluded with Ambassador Comberbach stressing that the New Dispensation in Zimbabwe is fully committed to the economic, political and legislative reform programme articulated by His Excellency the President when he assumed office in November, 2017.