Source: WUA enters into research MoU with Mayin Waters – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY BEAUTY MUNYUDZANI/ BERNADETTE MUCHANYEREI

THE Women’s University in Africa (WUA) on Monday entered into a partnership with Mayin Waters Pvt Ltd (MW) to collaborate in research and clinical trials for products to be used in the health and agricultural sectors.

The event took place at the WUA Campus in Harare, and was attended by officials from Mayin Waters, Sally Mugabe Hospital, WUA and Harare City Council.

Mayin Waters chief executive officer Brighton Taurai Imbayarwo and WUA Vice Chancellor Dominica Sunungurai Chingarande signed the agreement which will include creating a framework for carrying out research for clinical trials for the products.

The research will be conducted in Chitungwiza, Mpilo Central Hospital and Sally Mugabe Hospital. It will also include research in sanitation and hygiene services.

Chingarande said: “Under the MoU, WUA and Mayin Waters will cooperate in Agribusiness development such as the establishment of innovation hubs in an engendered environment, gender mainstreaming in animal husbandry and health, curriculum development review, development and promotion of other cooperative efforts as mutually agreed from time to time.”

She said the MoU between WUA and Mayin Waters entails cooperation in clinical research that is aimed at verifying scientific efficacy of medicinal products manufactured for use by humans and animals and chemicals for hygiene services and water.

“We must now work towards translating this MoU from a commitment on paper to reality in the lives of the communities that we serve,” Chingarande said.

She said partnerships between universities and private companies will enhance cooperation between academics and industry, and also match theory with practice.

“It is anticipated that through this partnership we shall establish an innovation hub in line with Education 5.0 curriculum development and reviews. We also want to grow our department of Family and Health Sciences into a faculty.”

Through the collaboration, WUA and Mayin Waters hope to gather enough critical data to complete registration of their products with the relevant regulatory authorities in the country.

Imbayarwo said: “Our collaboration with WUA will yield further advantages such as increasing knowledge creation through research, converting knowledge into goods and services, encouraging and demonstrating potential advantages of such partnerships between various industrial sectors.”