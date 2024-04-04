Source: Yadah coach defends Billiat –Newsday Zimbabwe

YADAH coach Thomas Ruzive has lept to the defence of the team’s marquee signing Khama Billiat who is yet to make an impact for his team following his return to the local league amid high expectations.

Ruzive said Billiat will need time to adjust to a league that has less quality compared to South Africa where he played most of his club football.

Ruzive made the claim soon after the Miracle Boys lost 3-1 to Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium on Monday.

Billiat struggled with his game, particularly in the first half, but gradually improved in the second half, where he missed a chance to score.

He created some opportunities but was let down by his teammates.

“I think he is trying to adjust to the local football. He will adjust and he will improve his game,” Ruzive said. “The quality of players we have in the local league and internationally (is different). Of course, the South Africans are better because they pick quality players around Africa, and they pick quality players only.”

The Yadah coach said they are working on the former Warriors star’s fitness as well since he was on the sidelines for several months.

Ruzive also blamed the pitch for his players’ struggles.

“One side of the pitch was bumpy, and it affects the performance of the players.”

In the four matches that Yadah has played in the season, Billiat is yet to find the back of the net and Yadah are winless.

They lost their first game to Hwange at the Colliery played two draws against Bikita Minerals and Dynamos before the defeat against Chiefs.

Billiat is the PSL’s most expensive player but is yet to prove himself on the local scene.

Chiefs’ gaffer Thulani Sibanda suggested that Billiat was less effective as a twin striker.

“There was no special instruction on my players on Billiat because in terms of where they placed him; they placed him as twin striker, so he is not dangerous. If he was wide, he was going to be dangerous.

“We were going to assign him someone but where they placed him, they tried to play long balls to him, and he doesn’t have the height so there was no specific assignment. Unless he was playing wide. If they pulled wide it was going to be a bit tricky but if he is playing central, he is just an ordinary player. But I am not at their training ground, I don’t know the coach’s philosophy so I cannot advise him to do that,” Sibanda said.

Yadah take on Simba Bhora at home in the next match while Chiefs will be away to Dynamos.