Yadah FC unveil Brazilians 

Yadah FC this morning unveiled three Brazilians Joao Pedro (20), Luciano Farias (21) and Pereira de Brito (20) at their Yadah Hotel in Harare in a historic development that the club said will bring the Samba flair to the domestic football scene

 The trio who arrived with the help of their principal sponsor BetterBrands Jewelleries, signed two-year contracts. Yadah play FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium but the game has come too soon for the Brazilians who arrived in Harare on Wednesday.

