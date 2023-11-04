Source: You faked abduction, forged Zanu PF signatures: Charamba accuses Ngadziore –Newsday Zimbabwe

PRESIDENTIAL spokesperson George Charamba has accused Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Takudzwa Ngadziore, of faking his own abduction and forging a Zanu PF signature.

Ngadziore, who doubles as CCC national taskforce co-ordinator, was allegedly abducted in Harare early this week, tortured and later dumped in Christon Bank, Mazowe. The alleged abductors, one of whom was captured on camera, have been linked with the Central Intelligence Organisation and are said to be operating from Harare Central Police Station.

Writing on his X account @dhonzamusoro007 yesterday, Charamba, however, described Ngadziore’s alleged abduction as a sideshow after it emerged that he was on list for forging Speaker of National Assembly Jacob Mudenda’s signature and that of Zanu PF.

On October 12, Mudenda received a letter from Tafadzwa Manyika, who claimed to be Zanu PF’s interim secretary-general, recalling the party’s 70 legislators.

Charamba said the letter was forged by Ngadziore as well as CCC interim organising secretary Amos Chibaya.

“Many have already rubbished the false chase of Ngadziore by some person wielding an assault rifle. I am still trying to understand why the Triple C script needed the prop of an AK assault rifle, as if the puffing and blowing fat Ngadziore needed dire interventions. Ngadziore, alongside Chibaya and Farai Chinobva, are on the wanted list in respect of allegations of forging two signatures,” he said.

“Drama or no drama, the long arm of the law will collect them eventually! Their next false drama is targeting the attention of the European Union (EU) and America when heads of election observer teams for the EU and Carter Center return to present and submit their final reports.”

According to Charamba, the circumstances are that Ngadziore and Chinobva, who is reportedly a director in Chamisa’s office, under the alleged direction of Chibaya forged a letter recalling Zanu PF MPs.

“They allegedly wrote a letter for that contrivance, which was on Zanu PF letterhead and signed by Manyika, a phantom character created for the purpose. Ngadziore was tasked with delivering the recall letters to Mudenda, which he abortively did on two occasions,” he said.

“On both occasions, Ngadziore was intercepted by Parliament security easily because Triple C has announced a disengagement from Parliament, thus subsequently inviting a ban for six sittings by the Speaker. They were thus not expected at Parliament, which is why Ngadziore’s materialising at the said building raised the eyebrows of security personnel.

“With his plans to deliver the ‘recall’ letters frustrated, Ngadziore, Chibaya, and Chinobva jointly decided to release their letters plus a ‘signed’ acknowledgment of receipt, ostensibly by staffers at Parliament. Of course, the signature was a forged one. There was pressure to put the documents in the public domain ahead of the hearing of the case against (self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo) Tshabangu.”

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said: “In the first place, Charamba is not the police. If there are recalls in Zanu PF, that’s none of our business.”

Efforts to get a comment from national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi were fruitless.