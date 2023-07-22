You Won’t Like What Happens Next – Nigerian Journalist, David Hundeyin Replies Zimbabwe Government Official Amid Passport Row

Nigerian investigative journalist and activist, David Hundeyin, has fired back at Nick Mangwana, the Zimbabwe Permanent Secretary in the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service, amid claims that the journalist sought asylum in Ghana and travelled to Zimbabwe with the same papers, leading to his “deportation.”

SaharaReporters had earlier reported on Wednesday night that Hundeyin raised the alarm that he had been detained by the Zimbabwe government at the Harare Airport.

It had been reported that he was detained inside “a smelly locked room for nearly seven hours” according to an account the journalist by himself shared on his Twitter.

But he was later released and escorted out of the airport by the Zimbabwe officials.

SaharaReporters had also reported that the Zimbabwe government explained why it arrested and detained hundeyin, saying he, carrying a Nigerian Passport, sought asylum in Ghana and travelled to Zimbabwe with the same papers.

Mangwana had added that the journalist was therefore “promptly arrested, detained and deported.”

Reacting Hundeyin wrote, “I wasn’t aware that it is standard operating procedure in Zimbabwe for the country’s minister of information to tweet the asylum status of a foreigner, but since you’ve resorted to telling half truths, perhaps you should mention to your audience that I came into Zimbabwe with this valid Ghanaian refugee passport, which I have used to travel extensively over the world for 2 years.

“I’m sure you saw the valid UK Visa inside it. I’m also sure that you saw the numerous entry and exit stamps inside it belonging to multiple jurisdictions inside and outside Africa. Only in Zimbabwe have I EVER had an issue travelling with this document. You might also want to share with your audience that I put a call through to the Zimbabwean embassy in Accra before I travelled to confirm that I did not need a visa, and that J was expressly advised that as long as the airline was happy to recognise the travel document, I would have no problem coming into Zimbabwe visa-free.

“I know this despicable Twitter stunt of yours does not represent the behaviour of the generality of Zimbabweans, many of whom I have had as dear friends since university 15 years ago, so I will not hold it against Zimbabwe. From experience, I know that it is possible for a great country to be held captive by a criminal political elite who lack legitimacy.

“Whatever you thought you achieved by doing this, I assure you that you should have completed the job yesterday because you will not like what happens next.”