Source: Young CEO’s forum scheduled for Kariba | The Herald

Business Reporter

THE CEO Africa Roundtable will next month convene the third edition of the Young CEOs Business Forum (YCBF) in Kariba, as it moves to create business linkages and mentorship amongst young executives.

To be held from March 8 – 10 2023, the forum will run under the theme “quality connections ready, set, grow”, and will also provide a platform to discuss practical business solutions to numerous challenges faced by the youthful CEOs.

The platform is expected to attract young executives under the age of 40, investors, suppliers, bankers, real estate players, business consultants, and various regulatory authorities amongst other key players.

It will focus on connecting the budding CEOs to capital markets and other necessary service providers allowing the young business leaders to meet, network and transact.

Germany based entrepreneur, Huss Group owner, and chief operating officer, Benjamin Huss will be amongst the main speakers to address at the business convention.

Mr Huss, a key resource person at this year’s convention is an accomplished salesperson with extensive marketing knowledge, passionate about entrepreneurship and business development. Lately, his main focus is investing in young entrepreneurs’ projects growth.

CEO Roundtable chief executive officer, Kipson Gundani indicated that the occasion will propagate ideas on navigating the difficult terrains encountered in various economic setups, particularly in relation to young entrepreneurs.

He said the platform will also encourage youths to consider Pundutso Capital, a venture fund to boost businesses run by local entrepreneurs.

“The event will focus on connecting youths to capital, markets, and other necessary service providers. The rallying point behind the third edition of YCBF is the venture fund where we are trying to invest in new ideas that ordinarily do not find favour in conventional banking and lending, because they are considered risky.

“We are inviting the young CEOs to attend because, at the meeting, we will propagate the idea that young people are better off working together, doing group investments, where they identify opportunities and jointly invest,” said Mr Gundani.

He also said the convention will link exporting companies with guaranteed markets abroad.

The venture capital has the potential to alleviate the stunted growth of budding businesses in the country as lack of funding continues to inhibit the smooth flow of operations in young business schemes locally.

The Young CEOs Business Forum is one of the key annual events of the CEO Africa Roundtable and it is anchored on a mission of supporting young chief executive officers in Zimbabwe and beyond to the nature of their aspirations through impactful connections.