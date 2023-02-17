Source: Mbare musician, dancer nurtures youth talent –Newsday Zimbabwe

The 33-year-old Chironga, who is into Afro-jazz and RnB music, also teaches the youths music and dance

WHEN the name Mbare pops up in a conversation, the images of a hive of activity, garbage, the dilapidated Matapi flats, Rufaro Stadium and the most successful football team in the country Dynamos, also known as DeMbare, quickly come into the minds of many.

Mbare is a perfect high-density residential area that reflects that a diamond in the mud has a chance to shine though at times the murky image might overshadow the positive.

Deep in the heart of Mbare, musician and dancer Ronald Chironga is one of the shining gems having taken the initiative to transform his community by creating spaces and opportunities for children and youths.

The Mbare-born Chironga through his Celebrate Your Child, has taken it upon himself to clear dumpsites and create a play centre for children.

The 33-year-old Chironga, who is into Afro-jazz and RnB music, also teaches the youths music and dance.

Chironga said his aim was to nurture talent of the youths while creating a safe environment for their growth and development in sport, arts and culture.

“I grew up in a high-density suburb where I discovered that there is a lot of undiscovered talent. I then started as a children’s church educator teaching dancing and music at Faith Ministries and a lot of children from other churches started coming to our church,” he noted.

“As the numbers grew, I decided to make it a community project helping every talented child in Mbare. The focus has been to create a safe environment and opportunities for children and youths in sports, arts and culture.”

Chironga continued: “By creating such spaces we are saving lives of the youths at a time when some are going astray indulging in drugs, child prostitution and teenage pregnancies. As a person who was raised in this kind of environment, I have committed to play my part to bring a change in society.”

He said it had been more than a decade working with the youths.

“I set Mbare as a target area for my project because I grew up there. I have been doing arts festivals, helping primary school kids in Mbare till they were in high schools as a way of identifying talent for the past 14 years,” Chironga noted.

“Some are now married and their children are now in my classes.”

Chironga, who recorded his first single titled Kana Usipo in 2015, said he would be releasing his debut album in June this year.