The young Zimbabwean, Mr. Jerry came from Harare to learn cricket, especially in Pakistan. And these days he is training at Lahore Park Line Cricket Club.

Source: Young Zimbabwean cricketer is supporting Pakistan against New Zealand in ODI cricket Series – The Zimbabwean

Due to the deep friendship between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, not only is the Pakistan Cricket Board cooperating with him, but the Lahore club has also provided him with special benefits free of cost.

Zimbabwean cricketer Jerry told The Zimbabwean in an exclusive interview that he receives a lot of love in Pakistan so now he feels at home here. Pakistanis love cricket immensely.

Zimbabwean cricketer says he will support Pakistan in New Zealand ODI series. What is special about the Pakistani team is that after 18 years, world cricket is being revived at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and this is a historic occasion.