Source: Youths pledge peace – The Southern Eye

MIDLANDS province youths from different political parties contesting in tomorrow’s polls have pledged to uphold peace before, during and after the elections.

Youth leaders from different political parties signed a peace pledge at an event convened by local non-governmental organisation 4-H Zimbabwe.

CCC youth representative, Tendai Munhamo said youths should spearhead peace processes.

“For years, we have witnessed political parties using youth to perpetrate violence. As youths of today we are saying no to violence, no to intolerance, we are here for peace,” said Munhamo.

“Only peace can bring development to our nation. Besides, we will continue to co-exist as communities even after the elections.”

Zanu PF Midlands youth chairperson, Ernest Dzoro said his party was guided by its party leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for peace to prevail before, during and after the polls.

“As the ruling party, we fully understand that the country’s prosperity hinges on peace, hence our unwavering commitment to peace,” Dzoro said.

Freezim provincial youth leader, Learnmore Antonio reminded youths that there was life after elections.

“How would we face each other after elections if we engage in violence?” he rhetorically asked.

4-H Zimbabwe executive director, John Muchenje said his organisation targeted the youth on peace processes in Zimbabwe’s 10 provinces after the initial signing of the national peace pledge in Harare.

“We are also aiming through our various activities as an organisation to promote sustainable peace among youth,” Muchenje said.

The run-up to this year’s general elections has been characterised by incidents of political violence with human rights’ watchdogs saying Zanu PF activists are the main perpetrators. Zanu PF has, however, since denied the charges.