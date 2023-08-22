Source: Don’t be used for violence, Zipra urges war vets – The Southern Eye

VETERANS of Zimbabwe’s war of liberation should not be used by political parties to engage in violence during this year’s electoral season, the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (Zipra) has said.

Zipra was the military wing of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (Zapu) during Zimbabwe’s 1970s war for independence.

In an interview, the Zipra Veterans Association secretary-general, Petros Sibanda, reminded all war veterans of their duty to ensure peace during the election period.

“Liberation struggle forces should never be owned or even get arm-twisted or taken advantage of by any political party or formation,” said Sibanda. “Veterans of the struggle should be consultants as the foundations of a true people’s State for all.

“All war veterans must stand firm against State impunity, they must say no to political and structural violence.”

The war veterans also appealed to all former freedom fighters to uphold the principles and founding values of the liberation struggle as enshrined in the preamble of the Constitution.

“War veterans, freedom fighters, Zipra and Zanla (Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army), are defenders of the liberation legacy. Veterans of the liberation struggle let us unite and protect the people’s revolutionary gains and founding values,” Sibanda added.

Zipra spokesperson Buster Magwizi also warned war veterans against being used by political parties to perpetrate violence.

“This is a warning to the war veterans themselves. The wayward war veterans who are being abused by politicians who are corrupt and want to amass wealth must desist from harming communities, the world is watching,” he said.

Pointing out that no one must be coerced into voting for a party that they do not like and also encouraging citizens to vote for the right people, Magwizi said: “Those who have blood on their hands, those who have killed, those who have maimed, should not be voted into power. We don’t want to be ruled, we want to be led.”