Source: ZACC Arrests Five MDC Rusape Councillors – Pindula News

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested five MDC-T Rusape councillors on criminal abuse of office charges.

The councillors allegedly connived to pass a resolution to by-pass stipulated Government tender procedures, prejudicing the local authority of $1.3 million.

ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure confirmed the arrests made on Tuesday night on charges of criminal abuse of duty. He said: