ZACC arrests top govt official over Mbudzi Roundabout fraud

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Mr Ernest Shenje, Deputy Director Road Services Division in the Ministry of Transport & Infrastructure Development on charges of fraud.

Posting on its X platform, ZACC said Shenje was arrested over a fraudulent claim of US$1 003 417 as compensation for a property affected by the construction of a multi-level interchange at Mbudzi roundabout.

Shenje, working in cahoots with one Levy Idana [who is still at large] and some lawyers, reportedly manufactured a fraudulent agreement of sale purporting that Levy Idana was the owner of Subdivision A of Subdivision B of Delft of Hopely which was in the name of John Maloney.

They allegedly used the fraudulent agreement of sale to claim compensation, misrepresenting that Idana had purchased the property.

Shenje went on to facilitate the processing working together with other Ministry officials. As a result, Idana was paid US$200 000.00, ZACC said.