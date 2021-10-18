Source: ZACC commends Parly Committee | The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has commended Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee’s sub-committee on Local Authorities for its work in following up on issues raised in Auditor General Mrs Mildred Chiri’s reports.

Due to the work of the sub-committee, a Masvingo City Council employee, Stanley Muzenda was last week convicted for misappropriating $13 550 and US$150 from the local authority.

Muzenda was sentenced to 15 months in prison with four months of those being suspended on condition that he does not commit a crime involving dishonesty in the next two years while another four were suspended on condition that he restitutes the council by the end of the month and the rest on condition that he completes 120 hours of community service.

Zacc Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane commended the Cde Dexter Nduna (Chegutu West) chaired committee for its diligent work saying more arrests would be made soon.

“I am happy to say that due to your work, our team in Masvingo managed to arrest Stanley Muzenda who has since been convicted,” she said.

Commissioner Mlobane said their investigations and compliance teams were looking at issues raised through the sub-committee’s work concerning Karoi, Norton, Chegutu and Umguza councils among others.

She added that Zacc was also working on ensuring that councils comply with the AG’s recommendations especially on human resources and following procurement procedures.

Meanwhile, Chinhoyi City Council town clerk Mr Maxwell Kaitano was grilled over four missing receipt books that were raised by Mrs Chiri in her 2019 report.

Mr Kaitano said the employee who kept the receipt books resigned before the audit was carried out and their whereabouts could not be ascertained.

He however, said after internal investigations the books were later found last year raising suspicion within the sub-committee that their disappearance could have been to hide underhand dealings.

Mr Kaitano could also not disclose how much money had been received in the missing books.

The sub-committee recommended that Zacc carry out further investigations into the matter.