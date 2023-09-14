Source: Zambia To Approach SADC, AU, UN Over “Death Threats” To President Hichilema By Chinamasa

Zambia has announced that it will approach the SADC, the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN) regarding reported death threats made by former Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa against President Hakainde Hichilema. These threats allegedly arose following criticism of Zimbabwe’s recent elections by Dr. Nevers Mumba, a former Zambian Deputy Minister and head of the SEOM, who was appointed by Hichilema in his role as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security.