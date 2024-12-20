Zambian envoy consults Sadc Chair

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa meets former Zambian Vice President and Special Envoy Mr Enoch Kavindele who paid a courtesy call on him at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Herald Reporter

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday sent his special envoy, former Vice President Enoch Kavindele to consult President Mnangagwa, who is also SADC Chairperson, on various issues affecting the region.

Zambia is fielding a candidate, Dr Samuel Munzele Maimbo, for the Africa Development Bank (AfDB) president’s post and Zimbabwe has already pledged to support his candidature.

In an interview alongside President Mnangagwa after their closed-door meeting at State House yesterday, Mr Kavindele said they had come to consult the SADC Chair as Harare and Lusaka enjoyed cordial relations.

The other reason cited by the former VP was President Mnangagwa’s dedication to leading the regional bloc, hence the consultations.

“As you may be aware, President Mnangagwa is the Chairman of SADC and we (Zambia) were Chairman of the SADC Troika before he came in. So, from time to time, it’s important that we come to consult the Chair of SADC on many issues.

“Zambia and Zimbabwe are so gifted that we have a dedicated man in Zimbabwe who knows where we have come from as a region, so I just came here with my team for consultations,” he said.

The former Vice President said their candidate had been endorsed by SADC member states and they had also briefed President Mnangagwa.

“The last time I was here (in July) we were seeking his (President Mnangagwa) support for a Zambian, who wants to be president of the African Development Bank, and indeed the President assisted us and that man has since been endorsed by SADC and we have taken him around, we use the fact that the man was endorsed in Harare. So, it is important that we brief His Excellency (President Mnangagwa),” he said.

Zambia’s AfDB candidate, Dr Maimbo, is the current World Bank Group vice president responsible for budget, performance review and strategic planning.

He is responsible for aligning the World Bank’s budget with its strategic priorities, financial sustainability objectives, efficiency targets and business needs.