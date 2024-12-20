10 perish in early festive road accidents

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Herald Reporters

Ten people have died, while several others were injured, some seriously, in three road accidents this week, as the Christmas and New Year holidays draw closer.

Yesterday morning, two people were killed when a Toyota Fortuner collided head on with a South Africa-bound cross-border bus near Makhado business centre, some 80km west of Beitbridge town.

The incident occurred along the Beitbridge to Bulawayo road when the driver of the bus hit a stray donkey and swerved onto the lane of oncoming traffic, resulting in a collision with the car that was heading towards Gwanda.

Two people in the light vehicle died on the spot, while the driver of the bus escaped with injuries.

Beitbridge district medical officer, Dr Lenos Samhere, said: “We received two bodies and the driver of the bus is admitted at the hospital.”

On Tuesday, five people died after a Toyota Hiace vehicle overturned three times at the 26km peg near Norton along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

Acting Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Effort Chapoto said the driver lost control of the vehicle before it rolled three times and landed on its right side.

Four people were killed on the spot, while the fifth died upon admission to Norton General Hospital.

The accident occurred at around 6am near Family 24 along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

The injured were taken to Norton General Hospital, while the dead were taken to the hospital’s mortuary.

Asst Insp Chapoto encouraged motorists to avoid speeding and be extra careful on the roads.

On Monday, three people died while three others were injured after a side-swipe involving a Toyota Hilux and a Honda Fit at the 156km peg along the Harare-Nyamapanda road on Monday.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

Reports are that the Honda Fit, which was travelling towards Harare, had five people while the Toyota Hilux that was travelling towards Nyamapanda, had two people.

It is said that on approaching the 156km peg, a dog that was chasing a cow, crossed the road and in an instant, the driver of the Toyota Hilux, Mr Tatenda Ngwangwara (29), hit the dog.

The driver of the Honda Fit, Mr Misheck Mubvumbi (48), is said to have tried to avoid hitting the cow by encroaching onto the lane of oncoming vehicles and then side-swiped the Toyota Hilux.

As a result, the Toyota Hilux overturned thrice and landed on its side and no one was injured while the Honda Fit rolled once and landed on its wheels, killing one person on the spot.

The Honda Fit driver, Mr Mubvumbi sustained serious injuries on the head and chest and was ferried to Mutoko Hospital where he died upon admission.

The other passenger who was rushed to the same hospital also succumbed to injuries she sustained in the accident.

Police have since informed the next of kin of the dead, who have positively identified their relatives.

The accidents come at a time police have intensified the war against reckless driving this festive season.