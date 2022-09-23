Source: Zanu PF bigwigs thrown under the bus –Newsday Zimbabwe

CHIWENGA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly blocked attempts by party bigwigs to ring-fence their current posts ahead of the ruling party’s central committee elections tomorrow.

The bigwigs, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa, secretary for transport and welfare Edna Madzongwe, secretary for science and technology Ziyambi Ziyambi, deputy secretary for health and child care Douglas Mombeshora, former Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa and Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri were allegedly claiming that there was a resolution that they should not be contested

It appears only Mnangagwa and his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi will not be contested.

Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha yesterday said there was no clear pass for any party official, including bigwigs during the central committee elections.

“As a department, we have no knowledge of a resolution that politburo members are protected. We are surprised in what capacity they have made such a resolution. Besides the criteria is very clear that there shall be elections,” Bimha said.

“Our guidelines talk about people applying, requirements and the province just accepts CV’s and makes recommendations only. There is nothing that they should just do,” he added

Addressing a Press conference in the capital on Tuesday, Mutsvangwa seemed to defend the decision to ring-fence their positions.