Source: Zanu PF businesspeople reject ZiG – The Southern Eye

Zanu PF political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha says businesspeople linked to the party who are rejecting the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) must be arrested.

The government introduced the ZiG in April this year to replace the local currency, which had been battered by inflation.

Some service providers are, however, refusing to accept the ZiG for some certain products.

A supermarket owned by one top Zanu PF official in Bulawayo is not accepting ZiG for some products, a survey revealed.

“For Zanu PF businesspeople, businessmen, I would say lead by example,” Machacha said in an interview.

“If we are truly Zanu PF, we should work for the success of the ZIG and the success of government policies.”

Machacha said Zanu PF-linked businesspeople who were rejecting the ZiG must be arrested to set an example.

“So we really, really must encourage discipline and ethical conduct from everyone, including Zanu PF members,” he said.

“Anyone who is doing it is certainly fighting what is the party and the leadership of the party are trying to build and they must be punished like anyone else.”