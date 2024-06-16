Source: Zimbabwe is bigger than political parties and family dynasties
There is widespread influence and undue control over various branches of the government and the Executive. What Zimbabwe is currently facing under President Emmerson Mnangagwa can be described as a form of criminal state capture by his associates who are involved in corrupt business with the president.
The abuse of power by individuals like Wicknell Chivhayo and crew, and their corrupt ties to the president, is leading to bullying and intimidation of government departments, parastatals, the police force and Chapter 12 institutions to obtain tenders and illegally divert state funds into their own pockets. The Constitution is being put to the test, and we must protect its authority at all costs.
In defending the Constitution, we are defending Zimbabwe, the liberation struggle, and the future and well-being of the people of Zimbabwe.
- The level of corruption in Zimbabwe has reached a point where good people can no longer stay silent. The wealthy ruling class is seizing land and siphoning off taxpayer funds. It’s been confirmed that some suppliers provided materials to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) without going through a competitive tender process. The August 2023 election had a budget of USD 188 million USD. It did not have proper costing and worse, no transparent procurement process. Shockingly, evidence has emerged that a server, which typically costs $4,700 USD was purchased for $1.2 million. This raises questions about the philosophy of “mass- gutsa ruzhinji” when a select few are looting state resources to buy cars. The $188 million misspent could have been used to secure grain for citizens affected by drought or purchase much-needed hospital equipment for public hospitals. It’s deeply concerning when taxpayers are forced to travel to South Africa for cancer treatments and other complex surgeries due to the lack of proper facilities at home.
2. The emergence of corrupt individuals in Zimbabwe is undermining the country’s justice system. We urge law enforcement agencies to impartially hold accountable anyone who steals from the state, even if they claim to have the backing of the President. Scandals such as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the Ministry of Local Government’s mishandling of fire-tender contracts cannot be overlooked. The improper awarding of contracts, influenced by the Office of the President, to Better Brands company, owned by ZANU PF MP Scott Sakupwanya, jeopardizes the commission’s independence and its ability to oversee fair elections. The disarray witnessed with the delayed arrival of ballot papers and other election materials is evidence of the flawed tendering process and its inefficiencies.
3. It is disheartening to see the links between the illicit ZEC funds and the turmoil in parliament. It’s especially troubling that a recipient of this money was able to enter Parliament as the uncontested representative of Mabvuku-Tafara constituency. This undermining of Parliament is damaging to our democracy, particularly if, as mentioned earlier, the executive, the legislature, and the judiciary all seem to be influenced by this aggressive criminal mafia.
4. Therefore, the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition urges all Zimbabweans, including those in the ruling Zanu PF party, to come together to uphold and defend the Constitution, revive the principles of the liberation struggle, safeguard the honor of the office of the President, free the judiciary and parliament, and ensure that the hopes of ordinary Zimbabweans take precedence.
5. The level of corruption goes much deeper and wider than what has been reported in the media. Therefore, we demand the immediate establishment of a Commission of Inquiry to thoroughly investigate state capture and the ZEC-gate scandal. Those found on the wrong side must face justice.
6. We call upon all citizens, including those in Zanu PF, war veterans, youth, women, business professionals, workers, miners, farmers, and those in the diaspora to unite and take decisive action to promote and protect our Constitution.
