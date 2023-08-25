Source: Zanu PF calls Sadc observers mission to order –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zanu PF has ripped into the Southern Africa Development Community head of observer mission, Nevers Muumba, accusing him of producing a “biased” report about the elections held on Wednesday.

Addressing a Press conference in Harare on Friday, party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa described Muumba as unfit to serve as an election observer but a preacher.

Mutsvangwa accused Muumba of overstepping his mandate by criticising the Zanu PF affiliate, the Forever Associates Zimbabwe, which reportedly victimized voters in the run-up, during and after the elections.

Mutsvangwa said Muumba was biased against FAZ and exposed his soft spot on electoral watchdogs, the Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network and the Elections Resource Centre.