Zanu PF calls Sadc observers mission to order

0

Source: Zanu PF calls Sadc observers mission to order –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zanu PF has ripped into the Southern Africa Development Community head of observer mission, Nevers Muumba, accusing him of producing a “biased” report about the elections held on Wednesday.

 Addressing a Press conference in Harare on Friday, party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa described Muumba as unfit to serve as an election observer but a preacher.

Mutsvangwa accused Muumba of overstepping his mandate by criticising the Zanu PF affiliate, the Forever Associates Zimbabwe, which reportedly victimized voters in the run-up, during and after the elections.

Mutsvangwa said Muumba was biased against FAZ and exposed his soft spot on electoral watchdogs, the Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network and the Elections Resource Centre.

Related posts:

  1. Aug 23: Zanu PF ups the ante 
  2. Zanu PF completes only 7% of 2018 promises: Study
  3. Mutsvangwa raps anti-Zim NGOs
  4. We’re scared of losing: Zanu PF 
  5. Zimbabwe elections: SADC leaders express hope for fair polls, observers warned to stay in their lane 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *