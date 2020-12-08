Source: Zanu PF DCC candidate dies in bike accident | The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

A candidate vying for the secretary for transport and welfare post in the Zanu PF Makonde District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) elections, Cde Darlington Chasara, fell off his motorbike on Sunday night and died on the spot.

Cde Chasara is said to have been coming from assessing the voting at polling stations following delays due to logistical challenges in the distribution of ballots. Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ian Kohwera was still waiting for the report, but some party officials confirmed the accident.

Zanu PF provincial youth commissar, Cde Tapiwa Chitate, said: “It is true. We received sad news that Cde (Darlington) Chasara fell off his motorbike last night around Mapfungwe area and died on the spot.

“He was a candidate in the recently held DCC elections eyeing Secretary for Transport and Welfare for Makonde district.”

Cde Chasara was battling it out with two other candidates.