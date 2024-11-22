Source: Zanu PF flagged for partisan distribution of food, agric inputs –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust

A ZIMBABWEAN election watchdog has raised concern over alleged partisan distribution of agricultural inputs by the ruling Zanu PF party during the current lean season caused by the El Niño-induced drought.

Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust (ZEAT) said resources were being allocated based on political affiliation rather than need.

In an interview with NewsDay, ZEAT executive director Ignatious Sadziwa said agricultural inputs, meant to assist all farmers, were being manipulated for partisan gain.

He fingered Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Misheck Mugadza as a key figure in this controversial distribution process.

He said their findings in the province indicated that agricultural inputs, labelled as presidential support, were being handed out exclusively to Zanu PF supporters.

“Mugadza, who is the Provincial Affairs minister, collaborates closely with traditional leaders, who are reportedly acting on behalf of Zanu PF,” he said.

The Provincial Affairs minister, who is also Mutasa South legislator, yesterday denied the allegations.

“I am not aware of such reports. If I get the reports I will personally look into them and redress the situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, a Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) report has revealed that political discrimination in the distribution of government-sponsored food aid has emerged as a tactic to manipulate vulnerable populations in Zimbabwe.

The organisation documented 15 cases of violations across the country, highlighting the ruling party’s control over food resources as a means to weaponise hunger against opposition supporters.

According to ZPP, villagers are coerced to chant party slogans and praise political leaders before receiving food rations.

The report flagged an incident where a resident in Silobela’s ward 23 was turned away at a distribution meeting after questioning whether it was politically motivated.

The ZPP report coincided with Sadziwa’s claim that traditional leaders and politicians are working together to deny food aid to communities.

The report indicated that in some areas in Manicaland, there was collusion between traditional leaders and politicians to hoard food aid while denying the most vulnerable citizens assistance.

However, speaking to NewsDay, Zanu PF director for information Farai Marapira yesterday dismissed the allegations saying the party served everyone regardless of political affiliation.

“The party, as stated by the President, serves all Zimbabweans regardless of political affiliation. It is a blatant falsehood that any true cadre of Zanu PF would do such a heinous act,” he said.

“We are guided by our leader, who said he is a leader of all Zimbabweans and, we as a party, follow his guidance and are a party for all.”