Source: Zanu PF gets lion’s share of Parly committees -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZANU PF has clinched 15 of the 22 parliamentary portfolio committees with former ministers assuming the chairmanship of the committees.

Former Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi will be chairing the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, while former ICT minister and Nyanga South lawmaker Supa Mandiwanzira will be leading the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Committee.

Beitbridge East legislator Albert Nguluvhe got the Defence, Home Affairs, Veterans of Liberation Struggle and Security Portfolio Committee, while Buhera South legislator Ngoni Mudekunye clinched the Industry and Commerce Committee chairmanship.

Hwedza North legislator and legal practitioner Itai Ndudzo will lead the Parliamentary Legal Committee

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was allocated the remainder with former party spokesperson and Mt Pleasant legislator Fadzai Mahere chairing the Higher Education Portfolio Committee, while Kuwadzana East MP Chalton Hwende got the Public Accounts Committee.