Source: 60% learners drop out of school due to drugs -Newsday Zimbabwe

ABOUT 60% of school dropouts across Zimbabwe are as a result of drug and substance use, a research paper has revealed.

The research was conducted by United Nations Children’s Fund, in collaboration with the government, Muthengo Development Studies (MDS), Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network (ZCLDN), and Youth Advocates Zimbabwe (YAZ).

According to the research, most common drugs abused by students were cannabis (67%), cough syrup (47%), crystal meth (36%), illegal alcohol (31%), pharmaceuticals (13%), crack (3%), cocaine powder (3%) and heroin (2%).

The research found that drug abuse had led to students dropping out of school, thus leading to a cycle of poverty and crime.

“The study revealed disturbing patterns directly attributable to alcohol, drug and substance (ADS) abuse: 70% of gang violence is among school children; 15% of Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) and Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases involve adolescents and young people; and an increase in school dropouts with 60% having dropped out of school after being expelled for ADS abuse,” the report read.

The organisations also found that 40% of suicide attempts were linked to drug abuse.

It is reported that adolescents and young people from wealthy families consumed more expensive substances like cocaine, crack, heroin, and legal alcohol, while those from disadvantaged families consumed cheaper substances.

The main reasons for the abuse were death of parents, poverty, idleness and peer pressure among other factors.

According to the report, Manicaland province had the highest drug usage followed by Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West and Bulawayo.

The organisations said there was need for more outreach programmes to change social behaviour among youths.

“An increase in public education and awareness campaigns about substance abuse, especially directed at adolescents and young people. The establishment of partnerships between schools, communities, and local authorities to promote healthy behaviours among adolescents and the young people,” they recommended.