Source: “ZANU PF Govt Looted Money For Building Zimbabwe’s Energy Infrastructure” – Fadzayi Mahere

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere has said the ruling ZANU PF looted the money that was supposed to be used for the refurbishment and or building of Zimbabwe’s energy infrastructure.

Mahere speaks as Zimbabwe is facing prolonged blackouts due to decreasing water levels at Kariba Dam. In a Twitter post seen by Pindula News, Mahere said:

@edmnangagwa (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) has had 5 years to solve the power crisis. Instead, he plunged the nation into darkness. Industry cannot be productive because they failed to plan & looted all the money that should have built & maintained our energy infrastructure. We need new leaders. Zimbabweans have already been disconnected from the national grid. No country with a competent Govt has 22-hour load shedding daily. Why did they fail to invest in the national grid like Zambia? Citizens want a new, ethical, competent Govt led by Adv @nelsonchamisa (Nelson Chamisa)!

Mahere’s remarks were echoed by Dr Grant Murewanhema @geemurie who said Zimbabwe has many possible sources of power generation. Murewanhema said:

42 years down the line we should be drowning in energy abundance.

While government critics say the power crisis in the southern African country is man-made, Energy and Power Development minister Zhemu Soda Sunday said the situation is a result of natural causes.